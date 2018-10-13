37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, Local TV, Meg Baker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a driver is exposing himself to young girls in Brooklyn.

Investigators say he’s struck at least twice this week.

On Monday, a 14-year-old girl was walking with her friend when a man driving a gray minivan approached them Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park. The suspect allegedly asked for directions before exposing himself.

On Thursday, an 11-year-old girl on Colonial Road says the man asked for directions before trying to have the minor get in his vehicle. The girl added that the driver exposed himself again when she approached him.

The suspect was reportedly driving a dark colored SUV during this incident.

1013flasher Police: Suspect Exposing Himself To Young Girls In Brooklyn

(Credit: NYPD)

Investigators released this sketch of the suspect Saturday. He’s been described as a white man with a mushroom style haircut, and was last seen wearing an MTA hat and shirt.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anyone with a tip can also log onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, send information to Twitter @NYPDTips, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

