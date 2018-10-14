37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody…and BRRR! It’s a cold start to the day with temps again in the 30s & 40s, with some patchy frost well outside the City! Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day with nice breezes…feeling every bit like autumn with highs in the mid & upper 50s.

CBS2

CBS2

Tomorrow looks to be the warmest & wettest day of the entire week ahead. Temps “soar” into the mid & upper 60s and it does look like we could be dealing with a decent round of rain – so keep that rain gear handy!

nu tu 7day auto 25 10/14 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The rest of the week looks like picture perfect fall weather – bright skies, crisp breezes, and comfortably cool temperatures in the 50s. Enjoy!

