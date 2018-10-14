NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Peter Guimaraes, the co-owner of Bice Cucina, shared some of his restaurant’s traditional Italian cuisine with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

Tagliolini pasta

Ingredients:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (evoo)

1 tbsp garlic

4 oz. mixed mushrooms (shitachi, portobello, oyster)

2 oz. dices tomatoes

Pinch of basil and parsley

7 oz. fresh Maine lobster meat

2 oz. tomato sauce

2 oz. heavy cream

6 oz. lobster bisque

Salt and pepper

Cook Tagliolini pasta al dente. Simmer evoo with garlic in a frying pan and add mushrooms.

Add diced tomatoes, basil, and parsley. Add tomato sauce and heavy cream.

Add lobster meat than add lobster bisque. Simmer all for a few minutes, then add the fresh Tagliolini mix and plate.