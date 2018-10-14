Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Peter Guimaraes, the co-owner of Bice Cucina, shared some of his restaurant’s traditional Italian cuisine with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.
Tagliolini pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (evoo)
- 1 tbsp garlic
- 4 oz. mixed mushrooms (shitachi, portobello, oyster)
- 2 oz. dices tomatoes
- Pinch of basil and parsley
- 7 oz. fresh Maine lobster meat
- 2 oz. tomato sauce
- 2 oz. heavy cream
- 6 oz. lobster bisque
- Salt and pepper
Cook Tagliolini pasta al dente. Simmer evoo with garlic in a frying pan and add mushrooms.
Add diced tomatoes, basil, and parsley. Add tomato sauce and heavy cream.
Add lobster meat than add lobster bisque. Simmer all for a few minutes, then add the fresh Tagliolini mix and plate.