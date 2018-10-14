37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Peter Guimaraes, the co-owner of Bice Cucina, shared some of his restaurant’s traditional Italian cuisine with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

Tagliolini pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (evoo)
  • 1 tbsp garlic
  • 4 oz. mixed mushrooms (shitachi, portobello, oyster)
  • 2 oz. dices tomatoes
  • Pinch of basil and parsley
  • 7 oz. fresh Maine lobster meat
  • 2 oz. tomato sauce
  • 2 oz. heavy cream
  • 6 oz. lobster bisque
  • Salt and pepper
1014pasta A Taste Of Traditional Italian Cooking In NYC

Italian cuisine from Bice Cucina (Credit: CBS2)

Cook Tagliolini pasta al dente. Simmer evoo with garlic in a frying pan and add mushrooms.

Add diced tomatoes, basil, and parsley. Add tomato sauce and heavy cream.

Add lobster meat than add lobster bisque. Simmer all for a few minutes, then add the fresh Tagliolini mix and plate.

