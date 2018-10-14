NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect has been arrested on assault charges after viciously beating a man in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
Authorities say the attack took place around 7:30 a.m. in Borough Park near 46th Street and 13th Avenue.
The NYPD reports the victim is a 62-year-old man who suffered cuts and bruises to his head during the beating.
Local surveillance cameras caught the shocking incident on video, in which the unidentified 38-year-old gets out of his car and begins chasing the older Jewish man, who may have been walking to services at a local synagogue at the time.
After chasing his victim into the middle of a nearby intersection, the attacker is seen repeatedly punching and shoving the 62-year-old to the ground.
The brutal assault only ended when another bystander tries to intervene and is chased off by the suspect.
Officials with Brooklyn’s Community Board 12 tweeted Sunday morning that they have already spoken with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force met with the victim at a local hospital.
Police say the attack began after a verbal argument broke out between to the two men while the victim was crossing the street. Authorities have not said if they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.