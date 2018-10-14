NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect has been arrested on assault charges after viciously beating a man in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Authorities say the attack took place around 7:30 a.m. in Borough Park near 46th Street and 13th Avenue.

The NYPD reports the victim is a 62-year-old man who suffered cuts and bruises to his head during the beating.

Local surveillance cameras caught the shocking incident on video, in which the unidentified 38-year-old gets out of his car and begins chasing the older Jewish man, who may have been walking to services at a local synagogue at the time.

After chasing his victim into the middle of a nearby intersection, the attacker is seen repeatedly punching and shoving the 62-year-old to the ground.

The brutal assault only ended when another bystander tries to intervene and is chased off by the suspect.

Our Chairman @YidelPerlstein met with the victim at the hospital. He also met with Chief Scholl of @NYPDBklynSouth, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force & is in contact with @BrooklynDA. This attack is being taken very seriously and we will make sure that this perp gets what he deserves. https://t.co/PrXjBMBjJO — Community Board 12 (@BrooklynCB12) October 14, 2018

Officials with Brooklyn’s Community Board 12 tweeted Sunday morning that they have already spoken with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force met with the victim at a local hospital.

Police say the attack began after a verbal argument broke out between to the two men while the victim was crossing the street. Authorities have not said if they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.