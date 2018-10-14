NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter survived a frightening fall off a ladder on Sunday night.

The incident happened on Mayflower Avenue in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx at around 9 p.m.

The firefighter, who was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, was said to have suffered back and neck injuries after falling off a ladder that was propped next to a third-floor window, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the firefighter is 38 years old, a married father of three and a 12-year veteran of the department.

“Very early in the operation, the firefighter assigned to roof position was climbing to the roof on a 35-foot extension ladder, lost his footing and fell 30 feet to the pavement,” Nigro said. “That firefighter received serious injuries. He is stable and he is conscious. … He is a very lucky individual.

“It’s a very dangerous job,” Nigro added. “I’ve said this over and over at these operations and sometimes these things happen.”

MORE: FDNY: 4 People Suffer Minor Injuries When Elevator Suddenly Drops In Brooklyn

MORE: Mariano Rivera Brings FDNY Fire Safety Lesson To Elementary School Kids

Nigro said the third floor of the building was apparently being used as a marijuana grow house.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control within an hour. Nigro said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.