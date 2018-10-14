37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Bronx, FDNY, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter survived a frightening fall off a ladder on Sunday night.

The incident happened on Mayflower Avenue in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx at around 9 p.m.

The firefighter, who was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, was said to have suffered back and neck injuries after falling off a ladder that was propped next to a third-floor window, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the firefighter is 38 years old, a married father of three and a 12-year veteran of the department.

“Very early in the operation, the firefighter assigned to roof position was climbing to the roof on a 35-foot extension ladder, lost his footing and fell 30 feet to the pavement,” Nigro said. “That firefighter received serious injuries. He is stable and he is conscious. … He is a very lucky individual.

“It’s a very dangerous job,” Nigro added. “I’ve said this over and over at these operations and sometimes these things happen.”

Nigro said the third floor of the building was apparently being used as a marijuana grow house.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control within an hour. Nigro said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

