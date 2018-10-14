37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Peter Pan and Sheik of Araby.

Peter Pan is an 8-pound, 11-month-old Yorkie, Maltese, Chihuahua mix. He is just adorable, with one ear up and one ear down.

1014pan Furry Friend Finder: Peter Pan And Sheik Of Araby

11-month-old mix Peter Pan. (credit: CBS2)

Peter is quiet, sweet, gentle, and loving. He grew up in a busy household with lots of people and children and was wee-wee pad trained too.

Sheik of Araby is a one and a half-year-old Shih Tzu. Sheik wants to be the King of the castle and although he is affectionate and playful when he is outside with other dogs, at home he wants to be the one and only pup.

1014sheik Furry Friend Finder: Peter Pan And Sheik Of Araby

One and a half-year-old Shih Tzu Sheik of Araby. (Credit: CBS2)

Sheik’s temperament is loyal, affectionate, outgoing, and alert. He loves to go for walks and would be happy to participate in any activity you have planned.

There’s also more good news for Peter Pan. His sister Tinkerbell has been adopted.

Here’s a picture of the pup with new owner Michelle.

1014adopt Furry Friend Finder: Peter Pan And Sheik Of Araby

(Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

