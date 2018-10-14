NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in the case of a man exposing himself to young girls on at least two separate occasions within the last week in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said Sunday that 28-year-old Matthew Wohlfahrt, a bus operator with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was charged with grand larceny, and multiple counts of both endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness.

On Monday, a 14-year-old girl was walking with her friend when a man driving a gray minivan approached them at Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park. The suspect allegedly asked for directions before exposing himself.

On Thursday, an 11-year-old girl on Colonial Road said the man asked for directions before trying to have the minor get in his vehicle. The girl added that the driver exposed himself again when she approached him.

The man appeared to be wearing a uniform with logos for the MTA, according to police.

“This probationary employee has been taken out of service without pay,” the authority said in a statement.