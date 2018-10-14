HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – As if the crowds and the delays weren’t enough, New Jersey Transit riders are now being hit with another inconvenience on their commutes.

Starting today, NJ Transit is making service changes on multiple branches as it installs federally mandated positive train control (PTC) hardware on its trains.

Eighteen trains will be suspended for three months as crews finish the process of installing PTC.

The emergency braking system is now required by the federal government and NJ Transit is facing a Dec. 31 deadline to comply with the mandate.

Three northeast corridor and two north Jersey coast line trains are being cancelled as part of the service changes. Even more distressing to commuters, over a dozen peak routes to Hoboken are temporarily being scrapped.

“No way to run a railroad. It really isn’t,” frustrated commuter Tom Albi told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

NJ Transit officials say the cars are being equipped with new computers, speed sensors, and other PTC gear by trained installers and techs.

Last month, transit officials took CBS2 behind the scenes to show how much work needed to be done with their aging fleet.

“Some of our vehicles date back to the 1960s and 1970s and we’re installing new computer systems on these vehicles,” one NJ Transit worker said.

To offset the pain of the service cuts, NJ Transit is discounting fares by 10 percent for November, December, and January.

Despite the lower prices, fewer trains will mean more crowded trains and more frustrated customers. Ready or not, the embattled transit agency’s changes will be put right to the test during the Monday morning rush.