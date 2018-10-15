Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Cloudy skies kick off the new work week with a few showers at times. It won’t be raining the entire day, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

There could be a few peaks of sun this afternoon, but clouds rule for the most part. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with temps in the mid and upper 60s. A few places far south of the city may hit 70.

After sunset, a cold front approaches with a final round of showers. Some spots could see a brief heavy downpour and a few rumbles between about 8-11pm. Behind the front, we clear out overnight.

Tomorrow it’s back to feeling like Fall, with temps about 10 degrees cooler than today. But it’ll be accompanied by brighter skies!