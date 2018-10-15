37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Cloudy skies kick off the new work week with a few showers at times. It won’t be raining the entire day, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

nu tu tri state travel 21 10/15 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

There could be a few peaks of sun this afternoon, but clouds rule for the most part. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with temps in the mid and upper 60s. A few places far south of the city may hit 70.

nu tu surface1 10/15 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

After sunset, a cold front approaches with a final round of showers. Some spots could see a brief heavy downpour and a few rumbles between about 8-11pm. Behind the front, we clear out overnight.

nu tu 7day auto2 10/15 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow it’s back to feeling like Fall, with temps about 10 degrees cooler than today. But it’ll be accompanied by brighter skies!

