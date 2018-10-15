RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An man is in custody after a 24-year-old woman was slashed on Monday morning.

Police arrested Gabriel Mercado, 22, of Jersey City.

The incident happened on Santiago Avenue in Rutherford, according to Police Capt. Patrick Feliciano.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center. She remained in surgery Monday morning.

She gave police a description of her alleged attacker and said he was an acquaintance.

Police said the motive of the attack was unknown and a K-9 unit was unable to find a weapon at the scene.