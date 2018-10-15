NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three men were caught on camera robbing a Bronx deli at gunpoint and tying up two employees.

Police said the suspects walked into One Legend Deli on East Gun Hill Road in Norwood shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 14.

One man displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter, police said. A second man tied up to employees in the back of the store, while a third removed $1,100 from the register.

Police said they fled in a dark colored, four-door sedan heading west on East Gun Hill Road.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.