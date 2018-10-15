PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report reveals that Facebook is working on an unsend message button feature.
According to TechCrunch, a tipster generated screenshots of a prototype unsend button from Facebook Messenger’s Android code.
This feature will allow users to remove a message from both sides of a conversation, but TechCrunch reports that there appears to be a “time limit” to do so.
“Facebook internally tests products and features before they ship to the public so we can ensure the quality of the experience,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.
It is not yet known when this reported feature will be ready for all users.