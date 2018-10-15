LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed when a car collided with a tractor-trailer early Monday morning on Route 1 in New Jersey.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. near Pleasant Avenue in Linden.

Police said both vehicles were traveling north when they collided.

One person inside the car was killed, another was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Route 1 is closed in both directions between Avenue C and W. Grand Avenue as the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.