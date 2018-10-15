Commuter Alert:NJ TRANSIT Service Changes Take Effect With Fewer Trains, Modified Routes & Schedules
LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed when a car collided with a tractor-trailer early Monday morning on Route 1 in New Jersey.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. near Pleasant Avenue in Linden.

Police said both vehicles were traveling north when they collided. 

One person inside the car was killed, another was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Route 1 is closed in both directions between Avenue C and W. Grand Avenue as the cause of the crash is under investigation.

