NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter is lucky to be alive Monday after he fell 30 feet while battling a blaze at an alleged marijuana grow house in the Bronx.

The unidentified firefighter was badly injured around 9 p.m. Sunday while trying to get to the roof of the home on Mayflower Avenue in the Pelham Bay section of the borough.

Fire officials said he lost his footing on a ladder and fell about feet onto the pavement below.

Fire Commission Daniel Nigro gives update on Firefighter injured in the Bronx.

“He has back injuries and possible leg injuries. He’s a very lucky individual,” Fire Commission Daniel Nigro said late Sunday night. “This is a 38-year-old firefighter, married, father of three, with 12 years experience in the fire department.”

The firefighter was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he is expected to survive. Another firefighter suffered a minor leg injury.

“It’s a very dangerous job. I’ve said that over and over at these operations, and sometimes these things happen,” said Nigro.

It’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire broke out. The third floor of the building was apparently being used as a marijuana grow house.

In 2016, Deputy Chief Michael Fahy was killed when another marijuana grow house exploded in the Bronx.

Firefighters managed to get the flames under control within an hour. The cause is under investigation.