NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a 14-year-old Brooklyn student who allegedly brought a loaded .25-caliber pistol to school in his book bag.

It happened Monday morning inside Maxwell High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Brownsville. Police say the student put his bag up for inspection and a school safety officer noticed the gun inside.

The student then ran from the building without the bag. Authorities added they don’t believe there is any specific threat to the school and no one was injured during the incident.