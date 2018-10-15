37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, Guns, Local TV, Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a 14-year-old Brooklyn student who allegedly brought a loaded .25-caliber pistol to school in his book bag.

It happened Monday morning inside Maxwell High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Brownsville. Police say the student put his bag up for inspection and a school safety officer noticed the gun inside.

1015gun Police Searching For Brooklyn Student Who Brought Gun To School

Maxwell High School in Brooklyn. (Credit: CBS2)

The student then ran from the building without the bag. Authorities added they don’t believe there is any specific threat to the school and no one was injured during the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s