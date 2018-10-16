37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A lovely day is upon us albeit a chilly one below the norm! We might not get out of the upper 50s today around much of the area…the afternoon high in NYC is forecast for 58°, but expect full, bright sunshine and a light breeze.

1015weather3 10/16 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We start off the day with many waking up in the 40s. We will have a few clouds lingering east of NYC, but they will fade quickly as the sun warms things up.

1015weather1 10/16 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight is chilly again with similar wake up temps tomorrow morning in the 40s. Have a great day, and enjoy the sunshine!

