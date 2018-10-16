By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A lovely day is upon us albeit a chilly one below the norm! We might not get out of the upper 50s today around much of the area…the afternoon high in NYC is forecast for 58°, but expect full, bright sunshine and a light breeze.

We start off the day with many waking up in the 40s. We will have a few clouds lingering east of NYC, but they will fade quickly as the sun warms things up.

Tonight is chilly again with similar wake up temps tomorrow morning in the 40s. Have a great day, and enjoy the sunshine!