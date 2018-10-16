NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 4-year-old boy who got separated from his mother at a subway station in Brooklyn was later found on Tuesday morning safe at a station in Manhattan.

Police put out alert about Messiah Cummings when he was last seen at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn.

Somehow the boy ended up on a Manhattan-bound J train and was found crying at the Canal Street station.

A Good Samaritan spotted Cummings on the train and called police, who recognized him and got him to the police.

Our officers have located the missing boy, thankfully none the worse for wear- Thanks @NYPD5Pct for their fine work on this- and thank you all for sharing https://t.co/tIZqbyBU1V — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 16, 2018

#MissingPerson This 4 year-old lad was just separated from his mother at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn – His name is Messiah, last seen wearing blue jacket, blue jeans, white Converse sneakers- 📞 911 if found so we can reunite him with mom pic.twitter.com/UNk0Q0fdPs — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 16, 2018

The child was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital to be checked out and was in good health.

No criminal charges will be filed regarding this case.