NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 4-year-old boy who got separated from his mother at a subway station in Brooklyn was later found on Tuesday morning safe at a station in Manhattan.
Police put out alert about Messiah Cummings when he was last seen at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn.
Somehow the boy ended up on a Manhattan-bound J train and was found crying at the Canal Street station.
A Good Samaritan spotted Cummings on the train and called police, who recognized him and got him to the police.
The child was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital to be checked out and was in good health.
No criminal charges will be filed regarding this case.