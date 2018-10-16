  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 4-year-old boy who got separated from his mother at a subway station in Brooklyn was later found on Tuesday morning safe at a station in Manhattan.

Police put out alert about Messiah Cummings when he was last seen at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn.

Somehow the boy ended up on a Manhattan-bound J train and was found crying at the Canal Street station.

A Good Samaritan spotted Cummings on the train and called police, who recognized him and got him to the police.

The child was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital to be checked out and was in good health.

No criminal charges will be filed regarding this case.

