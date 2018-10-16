37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew McMorris, Boy Scouts, Local TV, Long Island, manorville, New York, Thomas Murphy

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man accused of driving drunk and killing a Boy Scout is expected to return to court Tuesday as he faces upgraded charges.

Thomas Murphy, 59, is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris.

manorville boy scouts crash suspect Driver Facing Upgraded Charges In Death Of Boy Scout On Long Island

(CBS2)

Police said Murphy was behind the wheel of a white SUV that struck five Boy Scouts walking along the shoulder of tree-lined David Terry Road in Manorville. The boys range in age from 12 to 16 years old and were accompanied by adult chaperones.

Murphy stayed at the scene as the victims were taken to the hospital, police said. McMorris, 12, of Wading River, later died of his injuries.

boy scout killed on li Driver Facing Upgraded Charges In Death Of Boy Scout On Long Island

(Credit: Suffolk County Council, Boy Scouts of America)

Police said 15-year-old Thomas Lane, of Shoreham, was seriously hurt, while 16-year-old Denis Lane, of Shoreham, 15-year-old Kaden Lynch, of Calverton, and 15-year-old Matthew Yakaboski suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Last week, Murphy appeared in court, where his lawyer read a letter of apology.

“I take responsibility for my role in the tragic accident that occurred on September 30, 2018 that resulted in the death of a wonderful boy,” defense attorney Stephen McCarthy Jr. read on his behalf. “I am deeply sorry. Myself and my family offer our prayers and our deepest condolences to the McMorris family during this extremely painful and difficult time.”

According to the complaint, Murphy told police he had three drinks at the Swan Lake Golf Club before the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s