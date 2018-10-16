MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man accused of driving drunk and killing a Boy Scout is expected to return to court Tuesday as he faces upgraded charges.

Thomas Murphy, 59, is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris.

Police said Murphy was behind the wheel of a white SUV that struck five Boy Scouts walking along the shoulder of tree-lined David Terry Road in Manorville. The boys range in age from 12 to 16 years old and were accompanied by adult chaperones.

Murphy stayed at the scene as the victims were taken to the hospital, police said. McMorris, 12, of Wading River, later died of his injuries.

Police said 15-year-old Thomas Lane, of Shoreham, was seriously hurt, while 16-year-old Denis Lane, of Shoreham, 15-year-old Kaden Lynch, of Calverton, and 15-year-old Matthew Yakaboski suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Last week, Murphy appeared in court, where his lawyer read a letter of apology.

“I take responsibility for my role in the tragic accident that occurred on September 30, 2018 that resulted in the death of a wonderful boy,” defense attorney Stephen McCarthy Jr. read on his behalf. “I am deeply sorry. Myself and my family offer our prayers and our deepest condolences to the McMorris family during this extremely painful and difficult time.”

According to the complaint, Murphy told police he had three drinks at the Swan Lake Golf Club before the crash.