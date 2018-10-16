  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have exercised their 2019-20 contract options on Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.

LeVert, the No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft by Indiana, has averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists in 128 games over two seasons since the Nets acquired his draft rights. The versatile player who can appear at either guard or forward spot will earn $2.6 million next season.

Allen averaged 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a rookie last season. The Nets took the 20-year-old center with the No. 22 pick in the 2017 draft. He will earn about $2.4 million in 2019-20.

The Nets announced the moves Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

