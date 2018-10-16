NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Park Avenue is closed in both directions Tuesday as police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash.

Authorities said the motorcycle was traveling south on Park Avenue near 96th Street around 11 p.m. Monday when it struck an NYPD truck responding to an emergency.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The officers inside the NYPD truck were also taken to the hospital for observation but not serious hurt.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and speed appears to be a factor.