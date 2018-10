GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school is closed Tuesday as police investigate a threat.

Garfield High School in Bergen County announced the sudden closure Monday night on Twitter.

Boilermakers: due to a threat that is currently being investigated by Garfield Police, GHS will be closed tomorrow,Tuesday,10/16. All other Garfield schools will be open. — Garfield High School (@Principal_GHS) October 16, 2018

“Boilmakers: due to a threat that is currently being investigated by Garfield Police, GHS will be closed tomorrow,Tuesday,10/16. All other Garfield schools will be open,” the school posted.

The school did not disclose the nature or source of the threat.