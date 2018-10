HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in New Jersey say a boy who had been missing since early Tuesday was found safe.

Police say 12-year-old Wyatt Pharo went missing shortly after he was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home on Madison Street in Hackettstown.

He’s about 4’11” and weighs 64 pounds, according to police.

Wyatt was said to have been wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and sneakers when he first went missing.