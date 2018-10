WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – John Legend has some new fans in New Jersey.

Over the weekend, firefighters were selling tickets to the Wood-Ridge Fire Department’s upcoming fundraiser outside a 7-Eleven.

Today WR FFs were selling tickets to our upcoming fundraiser breakfast at the 7-11. Big Thanks to @johnlegend who gave a donation and supported our department. #johnlegendinwoodridge pic.twitter.com/k0z4ZzWcBM — Wood-Ridge Fire Dept (@WRFire) October 15, 2018

Legend stopped to show his support, donating $20.

“Today WR FFs were selling tickets to our upcoming fundraiser breakfast at the 7-11. Big Thanks to @johnlegend who gave a donation and supported our department. #johnlegendinwoodridge,” the department tweeted.