ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly held a hearing on proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Four Assembly committees met Tuesday in Manhattan for the joint hearing, which comes two months before lawmakers reconvene in Albany for the 2019 session.

Earlier this year the state’s Department of Health put out a report recommending the legalization of marijuana, and it’s expected to be a major debate in next year’s session.

The details of any specific legislative proposal must still be worked out — including how the drug will be taxed and regulated. Attendees also heard from residents of other states that have already allowed recreational marijuana.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first of four scheduled hearings the Assembly was planning on holding statewide.

State health officials are themselves holding a series of hearings around the state to hear from the public on the issue.

