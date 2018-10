NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – People in Newark can now access super-fast and secure free Wi-Fi.

The city unveiled 45 LinkNWK kiosks Tuesday.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the kiosks have charging stations and the ability to make phone calls, access municipal services, maps and directions.

New York City and London also have Link kiosks.

Some New Yorkers say they have become hangouts for the homeless, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported last week. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the situation “unacceptable.”