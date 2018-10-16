STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The body of a newborn boy was found Tuesday morning at a garbage-processing facility in Stamford, Connecticut.

Police say workers at the plant called police after discovering the deceased full-term child Tuesday morning as they were sorting recyclable material shortly before 9 a.m.

The medical examiner’s officer was investigating the baby’s cause of death.

