LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A $500 reward has been offered for a very special pumpkin that was stolen from a young boy’s front yard on Long Island.

The seeds for this giant pumpkin were planted for six-year-old Kevin Beckman by his late grandfather, Thomas, just before he passed away in May.

The now 100-pound gourd was stolen on Oct. 12 from outside the boy’s home on North Lewis Avenue in Lindenhurst.

“We were eating dinner and my dad said that the pumpkin was stolen,” the six-year-old recalled.

“Then we were crying because it was the last gift from my pop because he died in May and he was a very good man to me.”

Kevin’s aunt offered up the reward in a post on Facebook. The money will reportedly go to whoever returns the pumpkin or can identify the person who stole it.