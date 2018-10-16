LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island boy has been reunited with a giant pumpkin after his family offered a $500 reward for its safe return.

The seeds for this special pumpkin were planted for six-year-old Kevin Beckman by his late grandfather, Thomas, just before he passed away in May.

The now 100-pound gourd was reportedly stolen on Oct. 12 from outside the boy’s home on North Lewis Avenue in Lindenhurst.

Kevin’s aunt offered up the reward in a post on Facebook, with the money going to whoever returns the pumpkin or could identify the person who stole it. On Tuesday night, the Beckham family told CBS2 their enormous Halloween decoration was left on their front lawn along with a note asking for the reward.

“We were eating dinner and my dad said that the pumpkin was stolen,” the six-year-old recalled.

“Then we were crying because it was the last gift from my pop because he died in May and he was a very good man to me.”

The identity of the person who returned the Beckham’s pumpkin is not known.