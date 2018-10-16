37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for the five people seen in a series of surveillance photos.

Police say they were involved in a fight with another person at the Applejack Diner in Midtown last Sunday morning, just before 5 a.m.

When a 71-year-old employee tried to intervene, he says he was assaulted by the group and hit with a liquor bottle.

The employee suffered cuts to his face and a broken nose.

The three male and two female suspects were last seen heading north on Broadway.

