NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A teacher at a Manhattan high school is facing charges this morning after he’s accused of attacking one of his students.

Police say 50-year-old Jose Garcia of Queens was arrested yesterday after police say he pulled a chair out from under a 15-year-old boy and then used a desk to pin him against a wall.

The incident happened Friday at the West End Secondary School on 61st Street.

Garcia is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.