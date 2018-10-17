Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re expecting bright skies today, although a few more clouds will be streaming in this afternoon. Most of us stay dry, but an isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out N&W of the city.

Temps climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s around the area. The winds will be picking up, especially as we head toward evening. Gusts to 30+ mph will be possible.

The brisk winds are thanks to a cold front that will usher in the coldest air yet this season! We’re not talking any record-breakers, but it will be well below normal for this time of year. Waking up tomorrow, temps will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s for some of the NW suburbs!

By tomorrow afternoon, we struggle to reach the 50 mark, hanging only in the 40s for most of the day. The good news is, the sun will once again be out in full force. Stay warm!