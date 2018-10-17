  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re expecting bright skies today, although a few more clouds will be streaming in this afternoon. Most of us stay dry, but an isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out N&W of the city.

nu tu surface 22 10/17 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Temps climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s around the area. The winds will be picking up, especially as we head toward evening. Gusts to 30+ mph will be possible.

The brisk winds are thanks to a cold front that will usher in the coldest air yet this season! We’re not talking any record-breakers, but it will be well below normal for this time of year. Waking up tomorrow, temps will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s for some of the NW suburbs!

jl morning lows map1 10/17 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By tomorrow afternoon, we struggle to reach the 50 mark, hanging only in the 40s for most of the day. The good news is, the sun will once again be out in full force. Stay warm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s