Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s pretty cold out there today! Expect temps to be in the 40s walking out the door. North & west could see & feel some mid 30s.

1016weather1 10/17 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

I expect the afternoon highs to max out near the 60s degree mark, so it won’t stay too low for too long. We will have some afternoon clouds spilling over that will allow the temps to rise.

1016weather2 10/17 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

There is also a slight risk for some light precipitation this afternoon. Skies area clear until then. Tonight is even colder with temps in 30s, even in NYC! Bundle up everyone!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s