By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s pretty cold out there today! Expect temps to be in the 40s walking out the door. North & west could see & feel some mid 30s.

I expect the afternoon highs to max out near the 60s degree mark, so it won’t stay too low for too long. We will have some afternoon clouds spilling over that will allow the temps to rise.

There is also a slight risk for some light precipitation this afternoon. Skies area clear until then. Tonight is even colder with temps in 30s, even in NYC! Bundle up everyone!