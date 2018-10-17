NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees and Red Sox may be done duking it out for the season, but there’s another unexpected rivalry brewing between the two cities.

Who has the best pizza? One website’s answer may surprise you.

TripAdvisor just released a list of the best pizzerias in the United States based on user reviews, with Boston’s Regina’s Pizzeria taking top honors.

Bleecker Street Pizza in the West Village came in second.

Tony, one of the owners at Bleecker Street, says he’s proud because there’s a lot of great competition in the pizza world.

Modern Apizza in New Haven, Connecticut rounded out the top three.

While the Big Apple didn’t take number one for pizza, New York was named the top pizza city in the country overall.