Brooklyn, Crown Heights, FDNY

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after an FDNY truck struck several parked cars in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Authorities say the firefighter suffered a medical emergency while stopped at a red light, which caused the vehicle to lurch forward and strike between ten and fifteen cars near the corner of St. Marks and New York Avenues in Crown Heights shortly after 6 p.m.

The injured firefighter was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Four other firefighters aboard the rig at the time of the collision were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No civilians were hurt in the chaos.

