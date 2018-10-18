Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’ll stay on the chilly side all day today with temps only reaching the upper 40s to around 50. Despite the late November feel, expect plenty of bright skies!

Another clear & cold night is on tap tonight as temps dip into the 30s for most, with low 40s in the city. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are once again up for many locations as the growing season will likely come to an end.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies with a rebound of about 10 degrees or so. After the brisk start, temps will climb into the upper 50s.