Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines, Local TV

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’ll stay on the chilly side all day today with temps only reaching the upper 40s to around 50. Despite the late November feel, expect plenty of bright skies!

nu tu tri state travel 1 10/18 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Another clear & cold night is on tap tonight as temps dip into the 30s for most, with low 40s in the city. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are once again up for many locations as the growing season will likely come to an end.

nu tu alert freeze 2 10/18 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies with a rebound of about 10 degrees or so. After the brisk start, temps will climb into the upper 50s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s