Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Morning!

We have very cold start today.

Temps begin in the 30s for almost everyone.

We can expect some of the first frost & freeze around the area.

The Hudson Valley has a Freeze Warning with NW NJ under a Frost Advisory. See the map to locate your specific town.

nu tu 7day auto 26 10/18 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Temps might not get out of the 40s for many of us today. I have NYC at a temp of 49°…we might breach the 50 degree mark, but it will feel solidified in the 40s.

If you live Sullivan & Ulster County expect a legit winter-like day. We do rebound about ten degree warmer tomorrow. Have a great day, bundle up, again!

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s