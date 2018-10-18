Morning!

We have very cold start today.

Temps begin in the 30s for almost everyone.

We can expect some of the first frost & freeze around the area.

The Hudson Valley has a Freeze Warning with NW NJ under a Frost Advisory. See the map to locate your specific town.

Temps might not get out of the 40s for many of us today. I have NYC at a temp of 49°…we might breach the 50 degree mark, but it will feel solidified in the 40s.

If you live Sullivan & Ulster County expect a legit winter-like day. We do rebound about ten degree warmer tomorrow. Have a great day, bundle up, again!

– G