NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rapper Cardi B paid a visit to a public housing complex in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Crowds started lining up early outside the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend, eager to show their love for the Bronx-born star.

Cardi B wasn’t there to perform. Instead, she was there to help give away coats and sneakers to children in need.

“We have to set an example for the kids,” the music superstar said. “Sometimes people think that we just do the messed up things but we really… care for the kids and our community and everything.”

Cardi B later got a gift of her own in the form of a symbolic key to the Marlboro Houses.