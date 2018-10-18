NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter remains in the hospital in serious condition Thursday after he experienced a medical episode while behind the wheel of a firetruck and plowed into a row of parked cars.

The force left about a dozen cars stacked on top of each other Wednesday night along East New York Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“Could have been a tragedy,” one witness said. “When the truck was in front of me it was veering to the left, and I was wondering why was the truck was going to the left toward the buildings. Come to find out, I guess he lost control of the fire truck and crashed.”

The FDNY said the fire engine was stopped at a light at St. Marks and New York avenues when the firefighter had a medical episode, causing him to lose control. Sources told CBS2 he suffered an apparent seizure and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear whether the truck was responding to an emergency call at the time, but witnesses said they did not see lights or hear sirens.

Vanessa Hernandez heard the crash from inside her apartment.

“To me, it sounded like almost the beginning of a thunderstorm,” she said. “This is crazy. I’ve seen my fair share of accidents, but I’ve never seen an accident like this.”

Witnesses said they were shocked no pedestrians were hurt, especially since the crash happened around 6 p.m., when many people are out and about.

“Crazy, scary. It was scary, man. There could have been kids out there, anything man,” one man said.

Five other firefighters were also on the truck at the time. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.