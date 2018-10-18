NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the driver who struck a woman early Thursday morning in Queens.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. near Rockaway Boulevard and 103st Street in South Ozone Park.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police have not released a description of the driver or vehicle involved.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.