Filed Under:Connecticut, James Rackover, Joseph Comunale, Local TV, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A trial gets underway Thursday in the death of a 26-year-old Connecticut man who authorities say was stabbed to death following a night of partying in Manhattan.

Joseph Comunale’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in Monmouth County, New Jersey, in November 2016.

Joseph Comunale

(Credit: Joseph Comunale)

James Rackover and two New Jersey men were charged in his death.

Authorities said Comunale was last seen alive at a party inside Rackover’s apartment on the East Side. He was stabbed 15 times, and his body was thrown from a window before being buried.

James Rackover

James Rackover at his Criminal Court arraignment on November 17, 2016. (credit: Sam Costanza/POOL)

Police said there was evidence his body had been doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Rackover was charged with murder, hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a corpse.

The 25-year-old has a criminal history in Florida, including burglary and drug charges.

Comunale’s father, Patrick Comunale, filed a lawsuit alleging Rackover’s father, Jeff Rackover, helped cover up the murder.

