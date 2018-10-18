NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A trial gets underway Thursday in the death of a 26-year-old Connecticut man who authorities say was stabbed to death following a night of partying in Manhattan.

Joseph Comunale’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in Monmouth County, New Jersey, in November 2016.

James Rackover and two New Jersey men were charged in his death.

Authorities said Comunale was last seen alive at a party inside Rackover’s apartment on the East Side. He was stabbed 15 times, and his body was thrown from a window before being buried.

Police said there was evidence his body had been doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Rackover was charged with murder, hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a corpse.

The 25-year-old has a criminal history in Florida, including burglary and drug charges.

Comunale’s father, Patrick Comunale, filed a lawsuit alleging Rackover’s father, Jeff Rackover, helped cover up the murder.