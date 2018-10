NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The company that runs the discount theater ticket service MoviePass is being investigated for fraud.

The New York attorney general is looking into whether its parent company Helios and Matheson misled investors about its finances.

The company says it is aware of the investigation.

Helios and Matheson bought a majority stake in MoviePass in 2017, but since then the company’s stock has collapsed and is in danger of being delisted by Nasdaq.