NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A point-blank shooting was caught on camera on a Brooklyn street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach two men around 11 p.m. Tuesday outside Nostrand Mini Mart on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue W in Sheepshead Bay.

The suspect then pulls out a gun and fires a single shot, striking a 24-year-old man in the right forearm.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The suspect is believed to be a man wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, dark colored jeans, black sneakers, purple Latex gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

