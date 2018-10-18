Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A school bus smashed into several parked cars after police say the driver lost control Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

The bus struck several parked cars before coming to a stop near the corner of Bedford Avenue and Wilson Street in Williamsburg, according to police.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

