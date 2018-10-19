By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR!!! It’s feeling more like early winter out there this morning as temps start off below freezing in spots…with wind chills in the 20s for some! Frost & freeze alerts continue until 9AM for a good chunk of the area, so it will be plenty cold.

This afternoon will be another bright one, but we’ll be a good ten degrees warmer…some folks could find 60 on the thermometer!

Some clouds will move in late this evening, and there is a very slight chance of showers overnight, with a few showers early Saturday morning. Skies clear out Saturday afternoon and it’ll be even milder with temps in the low 60s.

Sunday will feature a return to blustery conditions as temps top out around 50 with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times…and next week looks to stay on the cool side with temps in the 50s.