Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a COLD start this morning, we’ll rebound nicely today with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Its another day of plentiful sunshine too!

Clouds increase tonight and some scattered showers arrive after midnight. The chance lingers into the morning, then it looks like a midday break. Temps reach the low and mid 60s.

Saturday night, the shower chance returns, this time ahead of our next cold front. Everything clears out for Sunday, but temps take a tumble… highs will struggle to reach 50 for the second half of your weekend.

It’s like a tale of two seasons for the weekend, but hey… that’s fall. Have a good one!