NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Apple has scheduled its fall product announcement for Oct. 30, but instead of taking place in California, the event will be held in Brooklyn.

Analysts speculate we may see a larger version of the iPad when the curtain rises at the Howard Gilman Opera House.

Tech experts also speculate another possibility could be a re-designed version of the MacBook Air laptop.

Apple already unveiled new versions of its phones and watches in September.