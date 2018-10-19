NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A stunning development in the New York governor’s race.

After weeks of ducking and dodging, Andrew Cuomo has suddenly agreed to debate his Republican opponent, but only on radio at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Marc Molinaro says he won’t participate in an unplanned, “pop up” debate that’s not on TV or properly prepared.

Multiple media outlets, including CBS2, have proposed a general election debate without success between Gov. Cuomo and Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.

As the clock ticked down to election day, Cuomo continued to evade his challenger until Friday morning, when he made the shocking offer on WCBS 880.

“I am here, you want to call me tomorrow I will be here. If you want to do it with Mr. Molinaro I will be here,” the governor said on the radio.

“If you want to moderate a discussion I will be here,” Cuomo added in his sudden gesture.

But Molinaro, who has been fruitlessly trying to get the governor on the debate stage for weeks, said he’s not taking an offer without TV cameras present.

“Get WCBS-TV, get CBS television, get Marcia Kramer right there, and let’s promote it. You cannot expect that voters want two people to debate 8 a.m. on a Saturday with no notice… That’s not a debate, it’s a staged fraud on the taxpayers of New York.”

Molinaro continued his attack on the seemingly empty gesture via Twitter. The Republican even compared Cuomo to the “Cowardly Lion” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Molinaro then threw down the gauntlet for the governor to face him on CBS2 in a one-hour, televised debate during the work week.

Hey, Andrew: You and me. Debate. WCBS Radio and WCBS TV. Weekday. One hour. Be there. @NYGovCuomo — Marc Molinaro (@marcmolinaro) October 19, 2018

“On what planet does the incumbent governor get to dictate that voters come crawling to him at 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning?” Molinaro said on the same radio station.

A spokesperson for Gov. Cuomo replied in a statement:

“Mr. Molinaro has refused the WCBS invitation on the theory that listeners need time to schedule listening to the debate. It is an absurd excuse… Welcome to 2018 and new technology – listeners now download and engage at their convenience. This situation vindicates what the governor has said all along, which is Mr. Molinaro only wants to “debate the debate.”

Asked for a comment, Molinaro’s spokesperson repeatedly told CBS2 that he wants a debate on radio and TV on a weekday. The Republican is concerned that Jewish voters who observe the Sabbath will be shut out.