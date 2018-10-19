NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has nearly 300 new firefighters.

Two hundred and 91 probationary firefighters are graduating from the academy Friday.

Among them are 15 women – the most in any graduating class since the first group of 41 women joined in 1982.

“This diverse group includes the second largest group of female Firefighters to ever graduate from the Fire Academy in a single class,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement ahead of the ceremony. “With more women and people of color in each new class of Firefighters, we continue to demonstrate that this job is available to every man and woman looking to make a difference as members of New York City’s Bravest.”

The FDNY now has 87 female firefighters, the most in department history.