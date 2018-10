NEW YORK (Patch.com) – Talk about a nightmare commute. The NYPD and MTA kicked off their “Haunted Subway” in Union Square station Thursday packed with a gory cast of characters that made straphangers shriek with terror.

“I screamed my head off. My heart is pounding right now,” said Tameka Weiss, 17, a senior at Washington Irving High School who went through with friends. “That guy with the chainsaw got me good, I basically ran out of there after that.”

Read more on Patch.com and watch complete video