VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island prep school teacher is accused of sexually abusing a female student for nearly four years.

Daniel McMenamin, 33, of Valley Stream, was arrested Thursday and charged with several counts of rape, criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

He taught at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere.

Nassau County police said McMenamin engaged in sexual contact with the female student beginning in November 2014, when she was 14 years old.

It continued until July 17, police said.

McMenamin is due in court Friday.